"Survivor" Casting Call Special at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally bring Coast Live out to Rivers Casino Portsmouth to play live games and give away prizes to folks before the audition for "Survivor," with special celebrity guest, 2-time "Survivor" champion Parvati Shallow.

Watch the videos above to see our entire special, complete with games, interviews with Parvati and special looks at what makes Rivers Casino Portsmouth such a great place to have fun.

Experience the excitement for yourself — visit riverscasino.com/portsmouth to learn more.

Paid for by Rivers Casino Portsmouth.