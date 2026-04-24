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"Survivor" Casting Call Special at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Coast Live

Welcome to Coast Live's "Survivor" Casting Call Special, LIVE from Rivers Casino Portsmouth, complete with a live studio audience of about 300 people, ready to play games and win prizes!
Welcome to the Survivor Casting Call Special on Coast Live
April & Chandler visit Rivers Casino Dealer School on Coast Live
Playing "Treasure Hunt" at the Survivor Casting Call on Coast Live
How Rivers Gives supports community through action on Coast Live
Building a House of Cards at the Survivor Casting Call on Coast Live
Playing "Cut Me Some Slack" at the Survivor Casting Call on Coast Live
Highlighting Entertainment coming to Rivers Casino Portsmouthon Coast Live
Playing "Drinks with the Hosts" at the Survivor Casting Call on Coast Live
Parvati Shallow offers audition advice to audience at Survivor Casting Call on Coast Live
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally bring Coast Live out to Rivers Casino Portsmouth to play live games and give away prizes to folks before the audition for "Survivor," with special celebrity guest, 2-time "Survivor" champion Parvati Shallow.

Watch the videos above to see our entire special, complete with games, interviews with Parvati and special looks at what makes Rivers Casino Portsmouth such a great place to have fun.

Experience the excitement for yourself — visit riverscasino.com/portsmouth to learn more.

Paid for by Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

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