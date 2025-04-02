The Brothers Size on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 10th Anniversary Revival Production of Norfolk State University's first production to be invited to the International Black Theatre Festival is back at NSU. The Brothers Size led the theater group to win national honors at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

The play transforms three West African Warrior Gods into everyday men and combines flights of poetry, music, and West African mythology.

Artistic Director Anthony Stockard reflects on how he brought back the play's original cast to mentor this new season of actors who are performing this classic.

For Tickets go to: NSUSpartanTickets