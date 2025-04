HAMPTON ROADS, VA—While most Americans try to recycle, 80% worry about plastic waste, and 70% don’t know what to do about it. There is reason to be concerned because plastic is disrupting ecosystems and harming wildlife. Take Zulu the hermit crab, for instance. He’s the one who stars in his own movie about how he took on a plastic shell instead of the one nature had intended for him.

April Woodard spoke to Phillippe Cousteau about Zuzu’s Movement and more.

Presented by: SC Johnson