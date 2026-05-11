The Fil Rhythm Band brings a ESVA Chamberfest preview to Coast Live

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The Fil Rhythm Band, a musical ensemble from Onancock, joins Coast Live to perform the original tune "Show Called Life" ahead of their performance at Chamberfest on the Eastern Shore this weekend.
The Fil Rhythm Band is:
- Edward Satterfield - Bass
- Robert Buckner - Drums
- Fil Rhythm - Guitar/Vocals
- Kevin Flowers - special guest Saxophonist
Find more from the Fil Rhythm Band at filrhythm.com.
ESVA ChamberFest
May 15 – 16
3 - 8 PM
Marina Road, Cape Charles
Roots & Boots Featuring: Aaron Tippin & Sammy Kershaw
Also..
- Fil Rhythm
- The Boys in the Band
esvachamber.org
Paid for by ESVA Chamberfest.