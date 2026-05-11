The Fil Rhythm Band brings a ESVA Chamberfest preview to Coast Live

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The Fil Rhythm Band, a musical ensemble from Onancock, joins Coast Live to perform the original tune "Show Called Life" ahead of their performance at Chamberfest on the Eastern Shore this weekend.

The Fil Rhythm Band is:



Edward Satterfield - Bass

Robert Buckner - Drums

Fil Rhythm - Guitar/Vocals

Kevin Flowers - special guest Saxophonist

Find more from the Fil Rhythm Band at filrhythm.com.

ESVA ChamberFest

May 15 – 16

3 - 8 PM

Marina Road, Cape Charles

Roots & Boots Featuring: Aaron Tippin & Sammy Kershaw

Also..

- Fil Rhythm

- The Boys in the Band

esvachamber.org

Paid for by ESVA Chamberfest.