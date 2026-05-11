Upsizing your life with Commonwealth Senior Living on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living shares how moving into a senior living community can reduce stress, strengthen familial bonds, and "upsize" the lives of residents when the time is right.
Upcoming event: "Trading Chores for Choices"
Hosted May 19 – June 9
Visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events to RSVP for an event near you
Want to learn more? Schedule a "Day in the Life" at a Commonwealth Senior Living community near you today!
www.CommonwealthSL.com/communities
Paid for by Commonwealth Senior Living.