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Upsizing your life with Commonwealth Senior Living on Coast Live

Upsizing your life with Commonwealth Senior Living on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living shares how moving into a senior living community can reduce stress, strengthen familial bonds, and "upsize" the lives of residents when the time is right.

Upcoming event: "Trading Chores for Choices"
Hosted May 19 – June 9
Visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events to RSVP for an event near you

Want to learn more? Schedule a "Day in the Life" at a Commonwealth Senior Living community near you today!
www.CommonwealthSL.com/communities

Paid for by Commonwealth Senior Living.

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