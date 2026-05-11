Upsizing your life with Commonwealth Senior Living on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living shares how moving into a senior living community can reduce stress, strengthen familial bonds, and "upsize" the lives of residents when the time is right.

Upcoming event: "Trading Chores for Choices"

Hosted May 19 – June 9

Visit www.CommonwealthSL.com/events to RSVP for an event near you

Want to learn more? Schedule a "Day in the Life" at a Commonwealth Senior Living community near you today!

www.CommonwealthSL.com/communities

Paid for by Commonwealth Senior Living.