"Dr. Smile": new musical at The Z debuts original numbers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kira Sarai Helper, composer and co-writer of the new musical "Dr. Smile" at The Z, joins Coast Live with some of the show's cast to debut two numbers, and discuss the real-life story behind the play.

Musical numbers performed:



"Chemistry" - Robyn Riddick & Alexandra Fleshman

- Robyn Riddick & Alexandra Fleshman "Home on the Mountains" - Terrence J. Bennett, Andreas Wyder, and Emir Garcia

Catch performances of "Dr. Smile" from May 15-30 at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Town Center.

For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.thez.org.

In 1989, as fear closed doors to people living with HIV, a young Black dentist signs on to run a new dental clinic and becomes an advocate for the excluded. This powerful new musical tells the true story of Dr. Valli Meeks, who fought alongside her HIV+ patients for care, dignity, and respect, establishing the first dental clinic in Maryland for people living with HIV/AIDS. Told through the voices of Dr. Valli, her patients and the love that supported her, this musical is more than a story of medicine and activism. It’s a portrait of partnership, a celebration of perseverance, a love letter to the people who inspired Dr. Valli’s life’s work – her patients. - The Z

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater.