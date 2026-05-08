Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"Dr. Smile": new musical at The Z debuts original numbers on Coast Live

"Chemistry" - Robyn Riddick & Alexandra Fleshman, performed on Coast Live Friday May 8, 2026. From the musical "Dr. Smile" at The Z.
Debuting new music from "Dr. Smile" at The Z on Coast Live
Debuting new music from "Dr. Smile" at The Z Part II
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kira Sarai Helper, composer and co-writer of the new musical "Dr. Smile" at The Z, joins Coast Live with some of the show's cast to debut two numbers, and discuss the real-life story behind the play.

Musical numbers performed:

  • "Chemistry" - Robyn Riddick & Alexandra Fleshman
  • "Home on the Mountains" - Terrence J. Bennett, Andreas Wyder, and Emir Garcia

Catch performances of "Dr. Smile" from May 15-30 at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Town Center.

For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.thez.org.

In 1989, as fear closed doors to people living with HIV, a young Black dentist signs on to run a new dental clinic and becomes an advocate for the excluded. This powerful new musical tells the true story of Dr. Valli Meeks, who fought alongside her HIV+ patients for care, dignity, and respect, establishing the first dental clinic in Maryland for people living with HIV/AIDS. Told through the voices of Dr. Valli, her patients and the love that supported her, this musical is more than a story of medicine and activism. It’s a portrait of partnership, a celebration of perseverance, a love letter to the people who inspired Dr. Valli’s life’s work – her patients.
- The Z

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast