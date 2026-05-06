Learning about Steel Pans for Virginia International PANFest on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia International PANFest Coordinator Daron Roberts and PANFest Director Dave Longfellow share a lesson on the instrument's history and mechanics, ahead of return to the Oceanfront May 8 and 9.

Virginia International PANFest

May 8-9

24th Street Stage, Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Free & Open to the Public

vafest.org/panfest

The Virginia International PANFest is a two-day celebration of Caribbean steel pan music held annually at the 24th Street Stage on the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Featuring competition and concerts with bands from across the U.S., it offers a lively island atmosphere. The 2026 event runs May 8–9, featuring cash prizes and world-class performers - Virginia Arts Festival

Paid for by Virginia Arts Festival.