The McBee Dynasty is Back on Bravo on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The McBee Dynasty is back! In the thrilling new season, the family patriarch faces prison time for crop insurance fraud following a massive FBI investigation. Now banks are calling in loans as a result and the McBee family must scramble to protect their legacy. In the meantime, their personal lives continue (romances, losses, etc) and are more challenging than ever.

Coast spoke with couple Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison to get the details on whats to come this new season.

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