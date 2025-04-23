The Neptune Festival Chooses its Queen on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Buffy Barefoot, president of Towne Bank in Virginia Beach, is the first Queen Neptune at the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival. “I feel proud to hold this title. I want to lead by example and make the community feel good about what we’re doing,” she stated.

For the past fifty years, a community leader has been chosen as King Neptune for the festival, held every September, the largest outdoor event in the Commonwealth.

Barefoot has family ties to the festival. Her daughter, Georgia, was a princess, and her husband, Jason, served as a Triton.

51st Annual Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend

September 26-28, 2025

1st-33rd Street, Virginia Beach Oceanfront