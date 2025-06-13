Watch Now
Hope for Home Buyers on Coast Live

Home buyer class
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— High housing costs, small housing inventory and through the roof interest rates all have Generation Z members worried they won’t be able to buy a home. One way to combat that anxiety is to educate yourself about home purchasing, and a local real estate broker can provide the necessary tools to help.

National Homebuyer Education Month is in June and Lisa S Moore is providing the class to celebrate, June 14th at her new location, 1547 E. Little Creek Rd in Norfolk.

Presented by:
Lisa S. Moore, Real Estate Associate Broker    (757) 286-1359

