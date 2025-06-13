Hope for Home Buyers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— High housing costs, small housing inventory and through the roof interest rates all have Generation Z members worried they won’t be able to buy a home. One way to combat that anxiety is to educate yourself about home purchasing, and a local real estate broker can provide the necessary tools to help.

National Homebuyer Education Month is in June and Lisa S Moore is providing the class to celebrate, June 14th at her new location, 1547 E. Little Creek Rd in Norfolk.

Presented by:

Lisa S. Moore, Real Estate Associate Broker (757) 286-1359