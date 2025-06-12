World record athlete talks marching on amidst Alzheimer's diagnosis on Coast Live

David Stephens discusses his work as an Alzheimer's awareness advocate, inspired by his father, who suffered from the disease, and how his life changed when he received his own diagnosis.

David is a former Guinness World Record holder for continuous battling ropes; his record was bested by a Canadian man in 2024. David plans to reclaim his record when he is cleared by doctors to do so.

June is Alzheiimer's & Brain Awareness Month.



Learn the early warning signs

Be proactive in addressing memory and thinking problems

Help accelerate disease-related research

Visit alz.org for more information.