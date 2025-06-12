Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Aid Another Summer Camp on Coast Live

Aid another
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— It’s a summer fun camps for kids of all abilities hosted by Aid Another. It’s a two-week inclusive outdoor summer camp at Great Neck Baseball League field, open to individuals with disabilities of all ages. The camp runs August 4–8 and August 11–15 and includes sports, nature walks, crafts, sensory-friendly activities, and peer buddies.

Registration is open now at Aid Another.
They are also looking for youth volunteers and community sponsors to help make it an unforgettable experience!

Presented by: Aid Another

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway