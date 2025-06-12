Aid Another Summer Camp on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— It’s a summer fun camps for kids of all abilities hosted by Aid Another. It’s a two-week inclusive outdoor summer camp at Great Neck Baseball League field, open to individuals with disabilities of all ages. The camp runs August 4–8 and August 11–15 and includes sports, nature walks, crafts, sensory-friendly activities, and peer buddies.

Registration is open now at Aid Another.

They are also looking for youth volunteers and community sponsors to help make it an unforgettable experience!

Presented by: Aid Another