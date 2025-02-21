Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

The Redefinery of Furniture on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's an innovative way to shop for new or gently used furniture. The Redefinery in Norfolk is a consignment business model, so it's a great deal whether you consign or are a customer.

Owner Danielle Gawley makes quality furniture and home decor more affordable by mixing ‘like new,’ on-trend styles and high-end consigned vintage pieces that aren’t quite done living their best lives.

In addition, Redefinery offers estate services, assistance if you are downsizing, or cleaning out a storage unit.

Monthly Event:
Nosh & Knowledge
February 26 5-7 pm
“How to Make Your Home, Your Home”
RSVP: 757.646.2220

The Redefinery
216 W. 25th St. 
Norfolk, VA 23517

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device