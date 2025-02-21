The Redefinery of Furniture on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's an innovative way to shop for new or gently used furniture. The Redefinery in Norfolk is a consignment business model, so it's a great deal whether you consign or are a customer.

Owner Danielle Gawley makes quality furniture and home decor more affordable by mixing ‘like new,’ on-trend styles and high-end consigned vintage pieces that aren’t quite done living their best lives.

In addition, Redefinery offers estate services, assistance if you are downsizing, or cleaning out a storage unit.

Monthly Event:

Nosh & Knowledge

February 26 5-7 pm

“How to Make Your Home, Your Home”

RSVP: 757.646.2220

The Redefinery

216 W. 25th St.

Norfolk, VA 23517