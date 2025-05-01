The Scandal Within the Scandal on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The College Admissions Scandal called Operation Varsity Blue in 2019 sent several household names behind bars, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The federal investigation discovered there was a widespread conspiracy to influence college admission to high profile colleges like UCLA and Stanford. One family claims it was falsely accused and linked to the scandal, which forever changed their lives.

April Woodard spoke with John Wilson, who penned the book, VARSITY BLUES: The Scandal Within the Scandal.

