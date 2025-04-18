The Tidewater Winds Concert Band on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— The Tidewater Winds Concert Band’s mission is to provide quality band programming throughout the Hampton Roads area. As resident artists at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, the group represents a diverse range of military branches, careers, academia, college bands, and orchestras. Tidewater Winds is one of a handful of Concert Bands like it in the country, preserving the unique heritage of American Concert Bands.

A trio from the ensemble, joined by Maestro John Brewington, discuss the upcoming summer season of performances and bring some Friday live music to Coast Live.

Featured performers:



Chad McGill - trumpet

Christian Van Deven - trumpet

Wayne Walton - trombone

For a complete list of upcoming performances and more, visit tidewaterwinds.org.