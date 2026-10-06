The Z's Creativity Honors Gala brings community together for great food and celebration on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jessi DiPette and Amber Breitenberg share a preview of Zeiders American Dream Theater's Creativity Honors Gala, celebrating members of the community who brighten our lives by going the extra mile.

The Z Creativity Honors:



October 17, 2026

6pm: Gala Reception with Chef-Curated Reception & Wine Pairings

7pm Awards Ceremony

The Z Creativity Honors Gala — an unforgettable evening celebrating those who harness creativity to transform Hampton Roads! Nominees will be honored in Arts, Business and Community for their creativity and contributions to the 757.

For tickets and more information, visit thez.org.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

Box Office: 757-499-0317

Paid for by The Zeiders American Dream Theater.