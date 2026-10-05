Exploring the wide array of local goods at The Boutiques at Virginia Beach on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chandler Nunnally visits The Boutiques at Virginia Beach to chat with CEO Melanie Greer about the many local vendors who have gathered under one roof, making a convenient, fun, and eclectic experience for shoppers.

You can get ahead of your holiday shopping by stopping by The Boutiques at Virginia Beach now! They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., located at 1624 Laskin Rd.

Learn more at thecollectiveboutiques.com, and follow the store on Instagram at @theboutiquesatvb.

Paid for by The Boutiques at Virginia Beach.