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Exploring the wide array of local goods at The Boutiques at Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Exploring the wide array of local goods at The Boutiques at Virginia Beach on Coast Live
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chandler Nunnally visits The Boutiques at Virginia Beach to chat with CEO Melanie Greer about the many local vendors who have gathered under one roof, making a convenient, fun, and eclectic experience for shoppers.

You can get ahead of your holiday shopping by stopping by The Boutiques at Virginia Beach now! They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., located at 1624 Laskin Rd.

Learn more at thecollectiveboutiques.com, and follow the store on Instagram at @theboutiquesatvb.

Paid for by The Boutiques at Virginia Beach.

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