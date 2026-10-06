Shelter for Pets and their Families in Crisis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one way local animal shelters honor this awareness is by working in tandem with area domestic violence shelters.

The Chesapeake Humane Society has a one of its kind program in the Hampton Roads area that offers a safe place for families and pets in a temporary crisis. Many of these families are experiencing housing insecurity due to fleeing domestic violence, financial struggles, loss of a home to fire, or a medical emergency. These families can rest easy knowing the shelter provides an extended support system for their pets.