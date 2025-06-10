Two Celebrations in one on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—It’s two celebrations in one, Junteenth and Father’s day and its going down June 15th at Hampton’s Mill Point Park.
It’s the 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest with all the live entertainment and food one could wish for but there is an additional bonus. Included in the fun for the whole family is an opportunity this Men’s Health Month for men and their family members to get a health check-up.
EVENT
4TH Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest Peninsula
Sunday, June 15th
Mill Point Park
100 Eaton St, Hampton
FREE
Featuring National Artists
The Legendary Soulful Tenors and Brian Darden BDii (from The Voice)
Celebrating Fathers and All Families
Educate, Celebrate, Commemorate
RSVP: bit.ly/peninsulajuneteenth4
757-287-0277
Celebratehealthcare@gmail.com