Two Celebrations in one on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—It’s two celebrations in one, Junteenth and Father’s day and its going down June 15th at Hampton’s Mill Point Park.

It’s the 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest with all the live entertainment and food one could wish for but there is an additional bonus. Included in the fun for the whole family is an opportunity this Men’s Health Month for men and their family members to get a health check-up.

EVENT

4TH Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest Peninsula

Sunday, June 15th

Mill Point Park

100 Eaton St, Hampton

FREE

Featuring National Artists

The Legendary Soulful Tenors and Brian Darden BDii (from The Voice)

Celebrating Fathers and All Families

Educate, Celebrate, Commemorate



RSVP: bit.ly/peninsulajuneteenth4

757-287-0277

Celebratehealthcare@gmail.com