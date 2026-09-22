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Upcoming event promoting Prostate Cancer awareness for Black men on Coast Live

Upcoming event promoting Prostate Cancer awareness for Black men on Coast Live
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NORFOLK, Va. — Three- time prostate cancer survivor Terrance Afer-Anderson joins Coast Live with Dr. Delores Polite to discuss the Prostate vs. Prostrate event, promoting awareness and screening for prostate cancer.

The free event will feature a film screening, a musical performance from Delores "Dee" Polite, and a keynote address delivered by WTKR anchor Kurt Williams.

Prostate vs. Prostrate
A Community Conversation About Prostate Health
Special Screening of the Award Winning Film: The Black Walnut
By Terrance Afer-Anderson
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2026, 2 PM
BASILICA OF ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
232 CHAPEL STREET, NORFOLK
Tickets At EventBrite.com

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