Upcoming event promoting Prostate Cancer awareness for Black men on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Three- time prostate cancer survivor Terrance Afer-Anderson joins Coast Live with Dr. Delores Polite to discuss the Prostate vs. Prostrate event, promoting awareness and screening for prostate cancer.

The free event will feature a film screening, a musical performance from Delores "Dee" Polite, and a keynote address delivered by WTKR anchor Kurt Williams.

Prostate vs. Prostrate

A Community Conversation About Prostate Health

Special Screening of the Award Winning Film: The Black Walnut

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2026, 2 PM

BASILICA OF ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

232 CHAPEL STREET, NORFOLK

Tickets At EventBrite.com