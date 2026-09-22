Virginia Symphony gears up for performance of Philip Glass' new Symphony on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Eric Jacobsen, Music Director for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, discusses the exciting upcoming concert featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Philip Glass' Symphony no. 15, also known as the Lincoln Symphony.

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & Philip Glass’s Lincoln Symphony

September 25 at 7:30PM, CNU’s Ferguson Center, Newport News

September 27 at 2:30PM, Sandler Center, Virginia Beach

Tickets range from $29-135. Student Tickets are $15.

Visit virginiasymphony.org for tickets and more information.

Dynamic violinist Simone Porter returns to the VSO to perform a beloved Baroque masterpiece that vividly depicts the changing seasons. In the second half, groundbreaking bass-baritone and Portsmouth native Davóne Tines returns home for the Virginia premiere of Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 15, “Lincoln,” a powerful work that brings one of America’s most prominent figures to life. Be part of history as this milestone performance is recorded live in celebration of Glass’s upcoming 90th birthday!



Presented in partnership with CNU’s Ferguson Center for the Arts

Paid for by Virginia Symphony.