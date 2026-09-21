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Bra Ha Ha Awards Uplifts Community on Coast Live

brahaha on Coast live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Bra-ha-ha is an event of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports breast healthcare and provides FREE mammograms to the area’s uninsured and underinsured population.

Whether they walked or ran in the 5 kk or are have used a 38 C bra as their canvas, hundreds of participants in Bra-ha-ha Events are contributing to an event that celebrates survivorship and artistry.

The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction is right around the corner taking place October 2nd at The Delta Hotel in Chesapeake.

Presented by: Long Jewelers

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