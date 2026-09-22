September and Suicide Prevention on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and on the Peninsula several organizations are partnering to bring attention to the issue and provide resources this month and beyond.

Coast sat down with Dr. Omekio Riggins, a licensed clinical social worker and Prevention Coordinator, Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, Seantelle Hill about ways to keep the conversation going, know the resources, and continue to SPEAK Hope.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support, call or text 988.

Presented by: HNNCSB-Prevention Services