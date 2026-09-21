Ahead of Black Ink Festival, Chesapeake Public Library brings cultural crafts to Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Sharon Wilson, Library Specialist with Chesapeake Public Library, joins Coast Live ahead of the Black Ink: Literature Festival to guide April and Chandler through crafting an African fabric collage canvas.

Black Ink: Literature Festival will take place Saturday, September 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Stillman Central Library in Chesapeake. The annual festival brings readers and creators together for a day celebrating Black stories, voices, culture, and creativity. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet authors, shop with vendors, enjoy performances and activities, and connect with the literary community. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more at chesapeakelibrary.org.