Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

VBCDC Celebrates 40 Years on Coast Live

VB Development on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation is celebrating 40 years of making a difference in the community. Quincy A. White, President and CEO of VBCDC said, “This celebration not only highlights our past achievements but also reaffirms our commitment to the future — to continue building stronger and more inclusive communities for generations to come.”

April Woodard spoke with White and Chief Strategic Officer Ashley Jarvis about how the mission isn’t changing at VBCDC.

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation
40th Anniversary Celebration
Nov 13, 5 – 7 PM
2400 Potters Rd
Virginia Beach
RSVP 

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast