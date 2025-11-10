VBCDC Celebrates 40 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation is celebrating 40 years of making a difference in the community. Quincy A. White, President and CEO of VBCDC said, “This celebration not only highlights our past achievements but also reaffirms our commitment to the future — to continue building stronger and more inclusive communities for generations to come.”

April Woodard spoke with White and Chief Strategic Officer Ashley Jarvis about how the mission isn’t changing at VBCDC.

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation

40th Anniversary Celebration

Nov 13, 5 – 7 PM

2400 Potters Rd

Virginia Beach

RSVP