Vered Benhorin shares advice for new parents on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In "What Do I Do with My Baby All Day?!," author Vered Benhorin transforms tedious parenting routines into moments of joy, offering simple activities that make everyday moments into opportunities for connection, calm, and positivity. Through mindfulness, music and play, parents learn how to have meaningful moments of connection so they can shed the guilt when they're not able to be present with their baby.

Vered Benhorin joins Coast Live to discuss her strategies in depth.

Learn more at www.babyintune.com.