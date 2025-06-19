Waivers Don't Waive All of Your Rights on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—When you sign a waiver for sports or an adventure outing, are you signing away your rights? According to Griffin O’Hanlon, not necessarily.

A waiver is a legal document that an individual signs to acknowledge and accept the potential dangers associated with a specific activity, such as sports, adventure outings, or recreational events. But not all waivers are equal, and you must consult with an attorney before you assume you signed away all of your rights, especially if you are injured.



