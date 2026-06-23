World Record-Breaking Hula Hooper on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Grace Good is a two-time Guinness World Record holder, former America's Got Talent semifinalist and professional modern circus performer who will be in Virginia Beach June 19-28.

She appeared on Coast to tell us how she stumbled upon her career and to teach us some simple hula tricks.

For Circus in the Park

https://beacheventsvb.com [beacheventsvb.com]

Grace is known for her unique blend of fire artistry, aerial acrobatics, hula hoops and circus globe performance. She has appeared on national and international television and performed at more than 100 NBA, NCAA and professional sporting events nationwide.