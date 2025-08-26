Zoo Fall Events on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s starting to feel like fall and with the change in the season comes another reason to go outdoors and take in all that the Virginia Zoo has to offer.

On Coast Live, Zoo ambassadors brought in two different types of turtles and shared some upcoming themed events happening at the zoo for kids and adults.

Saddle up! The Virginia Zoo is fixin’ to take guests for the wildest ride down memory lane at ZooGrooves: ‘90s Country on Friday, August 29 from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Included in the cowboy event is music, a silent auction, and even mechanical bull rides.

Virginiazoo.org