News 3 investigates childhood literacy rates, raising money to give books to local kids for new school year

NORFOLK, Va. - This past school year, kids at Newsome Park Elementary School in Newport News weren't just hitting the books in the classroom.

“I'm on a whole adventure when I read books. It's just super fun,” Newsome Park Elementary School student Denver Brown said.

“It's fun! It's colorful! It tells a story and it's easy,” Newsome Park Elementary School student Avery McGowan said.

Each student got to pick out five books at a Scholastic Book Fair to take home at no cost all thanks to News 3's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign and the Scripps Howard Fund.

Last year, News 3 staff and viewers donated thousands of dollars which led to more than 2,500 books given out to students.

“It's one thing to tell students that make sure you read with someone at home each night, but to be able to provide the reading material was just phenomenal,” Dr. Darra White, Principal at Newsome Park Elementary School told News 3.

Dr. White said the effort played a role in helping literacy rates among their students.

“Based on preliminary data, with our SOL scores, Newsome Park made tremendous gains this semester in our reading scores,” Dr. White said.

With the new school year upon us, News 3 is diving into childhood literacy rates in Virginia and across the country.

In the Commonwealth, officials with the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program (VKRP) said 1 in every 4 students were below the benchmark in early literacy foundational skills and/or math skills last fall.

“We know that literacy is the most important thing for students to develop in their schooling career,” Susan Lambert, Chief Academic Officer of Elementary Humanities for Amplify told News 3.

Amplify, an educational service provider, is keeping close tabs on literacy rates.

Their recent report breaks down data over the past three school years representing thousands of K-5 students across the country.

Amplify's data shows more students this past school year were on track for learning to read than there were the year before, but not as many as there were two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, transitioning to remote instruction was both very difficult for teachers who are not used to teaching in that environment, but also very difficult for students who are used to having or instruction should be face-to-face,” Lambert said.

For example, when looking at Kindergarten students in Amplify’s report, 55 percent of students were on track in the 2019-2020 school year. However, the rate fell to 37 percent in the 2020-2021 school year.

This past school year, the rate rose to 47 percent, but it’s still not back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“We teach them to read in the early grades,” Lambert said. “That's the easiest time. It's the most effective time. It's the most impactful time.”

“If we have to go in later, grade 3, grade 4, that's an intervention moment,” Lambert added. “It's going to impact their ability to access content, or access the schooling they need to access that grade level.”

Paul Gazzerro, Amplify’s Director of Data Analysis, said a group of students he's concerned about are second graders from this past school year.

“Basically, they're early literacy journey has been marked by COVID,” Gazzerro said. “They lost the spring of their Kindergarten year. Their first grade year was, in many cases, remote. At least a struggle to sort things out.”

But this year's "If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign looks to continue helping boost reading rates.

“When you give a child a book, you give a child a chance,” Meredith Delaney, Director of Philanthropic Strategies for the Scripps Howard Fund said.

The campaign partners with Scholastic Books and Title I schools across the country. Including here in Hampton Roads, to help K-3 students get books to build up their success.

“A lot of times, those children come to school with a whole host of learning barriers,” Delaney said. “These are kids who, many times, go home to bookless homes. We're able to provide these Scholastic Book Fairs to schools who typically never get to host them.”

For example, a donation to News 3's campaign of $10 will help provide two books for local children in need this school year.

Delaney said giving children the power of choice is key.

“Books can serve as a window. They can open up a child's mind to a new experience,” she said. “They can also serve as a mirror. So many children don't get to see themselves in everyday situations, but when they read a book, and they can see themselves in a character, that speaks volumes.”

This year, the program will be giving out its one millionth book across the country.

Starting Monday, you now have the power to make a difference in children throughout Hampton Roads with the campaign.

DONATE NOW: News 3's "If You Give a Child a Book..." Campaign

You can also text to give by texting “WTKR” to 50155.

Every $5 you donate buys one book for a child here in our community.

The campaign runs until Sept. 9.