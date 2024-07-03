Drive Safe Hampton Roads helps pay for rides if you choose to drink on Fourth of July

NORFOLK, Va — During the Fourth of July holiday week, the organization 'Drive Safe Hampton Roads' is partnering with the '757 Sober Ride' campaign to help people find a safe ride home if they choose to drink.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads will pay for the first $15 of any ride to get someone who is impaired home.

Last year there were 200 recorded crashes during the Fourth of July according to Drive Safe Hampton Roads, 12 of which were alcohol-related.

Michael Goodove is an attorney who helps victims involved in scenarios like that.

"That's my focus, taking victims through the criminal process they've been drafter into because of an impaired driver and making sure they are protected," said Goodove.

Goodove is also president of the Southeastern Chapters of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a cause very close to his heart.

"My brother was killed by a drunk driver in 1990," explained Goodove. "He was a UVA student and he was coming home from the library and a local drunk driver ran into him with underage people in the car and that's how I got involved,"

In addition to living with the emotional consequences of causing a crash, Goodove says there are also the legal consequences of it.

"With manslaughter, you could face up for aggravated involuntary manslaughter up to 20 years in the state penitentiary. Fines and loss of license are also possible," said Goodove. "It follows you even with first offenses,"

Starting Wednesday night, a 757 sober ride code will be made available on the Drive Safe Hampton Roadswebsite, where it can be added to the app's payment method for a ride home.

However, it will only work if your destination is within Hampton Roads Within the time from between 10 pm on Wednesday and 4 am on Friday and until supplies last.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads says they only have 700 rides available.