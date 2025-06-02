Elizabeth River Project loses $75k federal grant, leaders look for next steps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Elizabeth River Project lost its $75,000 federal education grant in an unexpected setback that project leaders say will affect environmental education programs for hundreds of Portsmouth students.

"We received an email and it said effective today, this grant is terminated," said Lacy Shirey, executive director for the Elizabeth River Project.

Shirey said the organization received an email on May 5. The $75,000 grant was tied to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program.

The grant allowed 6th graders in Portsmouth public schools to get hands on conservation education, which included field trips to Paradise Creek Nature Park. For decades, the Elizabeth River Project has worked to restore waterways in Hampton Roads, which reaches Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and portions of Virginia Beach.

"To cover this gap we need to raise $75,000. These educational programs are vital to the future of the Elizabeth River, so we're committed to carrying it on. It's a matter of how were going to replace the money not if," Shirey said.

Davina Williams, coordinator of elementary science for Portsmouth Public Schools added that the grant helped teachers create meaningful, real-world learning experiences for their students.

“This project not only provided practical solutions to environmental issues but also empowered students to take ownership of their learning and contribute positively to their community,” Williams said. “It significantly enhanced our environmental education initiatives"

Elizabeth River Project leaders say they will continue to finish out the school year with Portsmouth public schools as normal — however, they need the community's support to help fund future programs.