Bon Secours unveils new primary care clinic in downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning, Bon Secours announced the opening of a primary care clinic in downtown Portsmouth. It's located on the second floor of the Mustard Seed Place.

The full-scope family practice is available for all ages and welcomes both insured and uninsured patients. The clinic offers physicals, lab work, virtual visits, and walk-in care for routine and acute needs.

Medical professionals highlighted the clinic’s role in improving healthcare access in the area.

“I think this particular clinic serves the community because it is in an area where there are not a lot of clinics. So our Bon Secours medical group is very proud to open a clinic here," said Dr. Anand Kapur, regional medical director for primary care. "And it's very close to Maryview Medical Center, which is very special.”

This is Bon Secours' second clinic in Portsmouth. It opens to patients Wednesday, May 28.

This June, the healthcare provider said they're opening Portsmouth's first imaging center dedicated to women's health.

"We look forward to having both centers open and serving patients within the next few weeks. Along with Maryview Medical Center, these new offerings are a continuation of our commitment to the health and well-being of the Portsmouth community," said Pat Davis-Hagens, Bon Secours Hampton Roads president.