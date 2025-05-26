Portsmouth's Memorial Day parade honors those who served and sacrificed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth hosted its annual Memorial Day parade Monday, a salute to the men and women who served and sacrificed.

This is one of the longest-running Memorial Day parades in the country. This year marks the 141st consecutive year the city's held the event.

"We're here to celebrate unity, but also to remember," said Portsmouth city council member and retired Rear Adm. Mark Hugel during the event. "Portsmouth's first Decoration Day parade was held in 1884. The parade stretched through town, and educator Israel Charles Norcom delivered the keynote speech."

For many onlookers, the event is a cherished tradition.

Watch related coverage: Memorial Day events around Hampton Roads pay tribute to fallen service members

Memorial Day events around Hampton Roads pay tribute to fallen service members

Retired Sgt. Theodore Hall Theodore Hall, who has attended the ceremony for the past 40 years, says he looks forward to this event every year.

"I can go back, you know, 40 years and realize I was here, you know at that time. Because it's something I look forward to doing. I make a special effort to come out and be here every year," Hall said.

The Vietnam War veteran emphasized that it's important to honor those who came before.

"Me and my brother both were in the Army, we were both in Vietnam together. So there's a history in my family. And I'm just remembering the people that didn't make it. We don't ever want to forget them, you know, they gave the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "You're not just here. People sacrifice for you to be here, so you need to always remember that."