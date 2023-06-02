Jackalope festival takes over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Jackalope Festival is taking over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

Entertainment Jackalope action sports festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach Jay Greene

It's a first for the city, but it's not a new event. Jackalope has been entertaining thrill-seekers for the last 10 years in Canada.

The festival's executive producer told News 3 he's thrilled to call Virginia Beach home to Jackalope, and it's going to be there for a while. They signed a three-year deal with the city.

One of the biggest highlights will be skateboarding legend Tony Hawk who will have a showdown on the VERT ramp.

There are also beach volleyball courts, motocross, bouldering and base jumping, something never before done in the U.S.

If you're not into extreme sports, don't worry. Virginia Beach schools are showing off their creative side with colorful skateboards and shows.

Here's more on what will happen: