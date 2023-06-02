Jackalope festival takes over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Jackalope Festival is taking over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.
Jackalope action sports festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach
It's a first for the city, but it's not a new event. Jackalope has been entertaining thrill-seekers for the last 10 years in Canada.
The festival's executive producer told News 3 he's thrilled to call Virginia Beach home to Jackalope, and it's going to be there for a while. They signed a three-year deal with the city.
One of the biggest highlights will be skateboarding legend Tony Hawk who will have a showdown on the VERT ramp.
There are also beach volleyball courts, motocross, bouldering and base jumping, something never before done in the U.S.
If you're not into extreme sports, don't worry. Virginia Beach schools are showing off their creative side with colorful skateboards and shows.
Here's more on what will happen:
- SKATEBOARD [jackalope.tribu.co]: JACKALOPE will host one of the best skateboarders in the world, Tony Hawk, for a VERT SHOWDOWN on Saturday, June 3, from 8:30-9:15 p.m. Several of his friends will join him for the showcase, including Mitchie Brusco, Collin Graham, Bucky Lasek, Reese Nelson, Tom Schaar, Elliot Sloan and many more.
- BOULDERING: Experience a deeper dive into the discipline, a high-level competition, and a powerful and unique beach event. Don’t miss the DYNO competition, an event where athletes jump from one hold to another.
- BASE JUMP: BASE jump is a parachute jump from a fixed location. BASE is an acronym for Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (cliffs). Be there for the first base jump from the Hilton Oceanfront rooftop every evening if the winds permit.
- SKIMBOARD: Skimboarding is a water sport derived from surfing that involves gliding on shallow water using a board. JACKALOPE offers the public the opportunity to take part in a skimboarding competition. These competitions will also be a chance to see promising young athletes like Sydney Pizzaand Colton Ettwein.
- MOTOCROSS:JACKALOPE is about to experience a new wave of excitement with performances by Zach DiPaolo. This young rider from Virginia Beach has quickly gained a reputation in the world of extreme sports thanks to his innovative style and ability to perform high-level tricks at FMX events worldwide.
- BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Mid-Atlantic Championship will take place at the JACKALOPE Festival at Virginia Beach.