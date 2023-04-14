Lead the Wave: SOMETHING IN THE WATER activities kick off early in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach kicked off SOMETHING IN THE WATER festivities Friday afternoon at Mt. Trashmore.

Something in the Water is just two weeks away, but festival organizers said this is the first event ahead of the festival. The early kick-off, called 'Lead the Wave' included local performers and food truck vendors.

News 3's Leondra Head was at the event and will add to this story.

The SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival kicks off April 28 and runs through April 30.

