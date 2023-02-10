VB entertainment calendar packed despite loss of Pungo Strawberry Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As Hampton Roads’ residents learn the Pungo Strawberry Festival isn’t happening in 2023, many suggestions are coming up about other nearby, alternate locations.

Organizers said they considered using shuttles and explored utilizing the Military Aviation Museum but it didn’t work out.

One resident suggested the Virginia Beach Sportsplex grounds, though it’s unclear whether that idea has been explored.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach is announcing other entertainment options for the spring and summer.

The City of Virginia Beach and Beach Events just unveiled a lineup of concerts, festivals, and entertainment coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The season officially kicks off with the first-ever Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo on April 15 and 16. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m on Friday, February 10. You can get more details here.

Organizers said cowboys and cowgirls from across the country will compete in extreme bull riding, barrel racing, and mini bull riding. Some of the best-ranked cowgirls in the country will also compete in the barrel racing competition. Children can experience the action firsthand by signing up for mutton busting which is an event held at rodeos similar to bull riding in which children ride or race sheep.

Two weeks after that, Pharrell Williams’ SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival returns to the Oceanfront. Passes are on sale for the event scheduled for April 28 through April 30.

Jackalope Festival will kick off June 2 with three days of extreme sports in the resort city. Click here for more information.

The City recently announced it will be hosting a three-day country music festival called "BEACH IT!" which is slated for June 23-25 and will take over 1st through 8th streets. Earlier this week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival which is being produced by Country Nation-Live Nation.

The City said it will reveal the artist lineup on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at The Attic at Waterman’s on Atlantic Avenue.

For more information on other events, click here.