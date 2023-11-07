Watch Now
Gloucester woman charged in hit-and-run that left teen badly injured: Trooper

Wade Francom, Chief Photographer
Saturday morning, a 14-year-old was hit by a car. Parents living close to the road where he was hit say speeding is a big problem.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 17:25:02-05

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A Gloucester woman has been arrested in connection to a Smithfield hit-and-run that left a teen badly injured.

On Saturday, Virginia State Police were called to 17032 Benn's Church Boulevard where they located a 14-year-old boy who had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

With the help of the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office and Suffolk police, law enforcement later learned a 2019 Nissan Rogue with a Virginia registration was located in the vicinity of the crash.

The vehicle matched the type of evidence that had been left at the scene, police stated.

After several unsuccessful attempts to locate the vehicle, law enforcement contacted Newport News police and Hampton Police to assist.

On Sunday, state police located the vehicle with extensive front end damage, along with the owner.

Chanice Lynnette Atkinson, 31, of Gloucester County was arrested on Monday for felony hit and run. She was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail where she received a $3500 unsecured bond.

Police say the criminal investigation is ongoing.

