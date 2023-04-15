Watch Now
9-year-old Newport News girl found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 09:07:50-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An AMBER Alert for a girl from Newport News was canceled Sunday morning after police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia.

Newport News Police say Silver's mother, 38-year-old Bethany Gould, will now be extradited back to Virginia.

Virginia State Police issued the AMBER Alert around 6 p.m. on Saturday after, according to police, Silver was abducted earlier that morning.

Silver was believed to be in extreme danger and police obtained warrants against Gould for misdemeanor abduction and an emergency protective order.

Police say Silver will be reunited with her family.

