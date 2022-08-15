Watch Now
Norfolk Police locate missing 15-year-old girl in Arizona

"We are so happy that she is safe and coming home! Thank you for all of your help,"
Norfolk Police
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 15, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - "We are so happy that she is safe and coming home! Thank you for all of your help," said Kadence Morrell's stepfather.

Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Tolleson, Arizona.

Morrell was last seen almost two weeks ago on August 3, 2022.

FBI Norfolk was assisting Norfolk Police in the search for the previously missing child.

News 3 previously spoke with members of the family and community members to help extend the search for Morrell.

Before she was found, the Black and Missing Foundation urged for national attention.

Natalie Wilson, a co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation believed the FBI's involvement sent a message that the case was serious and Morrell's life could have been in danger.

