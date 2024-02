FRANKLIN, Va. — A teen girl has been reported missing in Franklin, police said.

Canarii Gore, 13, was last seen in the Old Town Terrace Apartments on Bruce Street in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.

Gore is described as a Black female, 5-foot-2 and 126 pounds.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or through p3tips.com.