3+ years after a woman was found dead in a Norfolk man's apartment, her family seeks closure

NORFOLK, Va. — A convicted rapist wanted another shot at a trial, but his appeal was dismissed.

Michael Ebong from Norfolk was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after two women turned up dead inside his apartment. He was also convicted of raping a woman in his home. This all happened in less than a year from November of 2020 to July of 2021, prosecutors say.

The case shocked the community and loved ones of the victims were outraged, including the family of 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

Watch previous coverage: Family of Kelsey Paton speak about their loss as police investigate man who lived there

2 women die in same apartment months apart

Those who knew Paton say her bright spirit lit up the lives of all who loved her. Her tragic death left her family heartbroken.

Over three years later, the Chesapeake family still has so many questions about the night Paton died.

“The only thing I want to know is what happened to my child," said Kathy Paton, Kelsey's mother. “I don’t know how he got her. I don’t know if there was anybody else involved, I don’t know anything."

Paton died from an overdose at Ebong’s Norfolk apartment back in July of 2021. The family says they don’t understand how Kelsey got from a bar on 24th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront all the way to Ebong’s home in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood.

During Ebong's trial, prosecutors showed images that Ebong took while the victim appeared to be unconscious.

Watch previous coverage: Convicted rapist found guilty of involuntary manslaughter gets maximum sentencing in Norfolk

Rapist found guilty of involuntary manslaughter set to be sentenced in Norfolk

The family said they thought some of their questions would get answered at trial, but many of their questions still remain unanswered. Erin Paton, Kelsey's sister, said she lies awake at night running different scenarios through her head.

“Nothing’s ever going to be normal again, but having those missing pieces, it makes it so much worse,” said Erin Paton.

They also have questions about who police interviewed during the investigation and if anyone saw anything that night.

In November of 2020 — just eight months before Paton died — Ebong called 911 to report that 36-year-old Sheena West died in a similar manner.

Watch previous coverage: Families react after Norfolk man indicted on second-degree murder charges months after women overdosed at his apartment

Speaking exclusively with the mothers of women found dead in man's apartment

Both Paton and West died from drugs, including fentanyl and heroin. Loved ones of both women said they didn’t use drugs like that.

A third woman came forward and identified Ebong as the man who raped her back in May of 2021 — in between the deaths of Paton and West.

Ebong got life in prison for raping and sexually abusing the woman in May of 2021. He was also found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Paton and West, receiving 10 years for each.

Watch previous coverage: Trial continues for Norfolk man accused of killing, raping and drugging women

Trial continues for Norfolk man accused of killing, raping and drugging women

The Patons filed a lawsuit against the Norfolk Police Department alleging that Ebong managed to escape incarceration for so long because his mother “held a position of influence within the Norfolk Police Department.” However, the lawsuit was dismissed.

An attorney for the family says they are filing an appeal.

Ebong tried to get an appeal for his convictions, but that was recently denied. His attorney said they will file another appeal.

While the Patons still yearn for closure, they say they're trying to remember the good times as they learn to move forward without Kelsey.