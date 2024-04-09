A car crashed into a teacher's home in Hampton. Months later, it's still not fixed

HAMPTON, Va. — An SUV crashed into the side of a Hampton woman’s home last June. Months later, she's still having problems moving back into the place.

Marva Fulp and her son, Christopher, are living in a hotel room in the meantime.

She recalls the night of the accident: it was around 9 p.m. when she heard a loud, sudden noise.

“I was in my bedroom getting ready for bed and there was a huge boom,” said Fulp.

A Ring camera captured the moment they came running out of the home that night to see what happened.

Two cars collided near the intersection near Fulp’s home. Then, one of the vehicles hit the corner of her home after going through the neighbor’s gate.

Fulp said she called insurance that night. Shortly after, work began to fix the house. She and her son moved into the hotel.

After a lot of back and forth, she said in February, she was told the accident alone caused about $38,000 worth of damage to the house.

However, there was a problem.

“The problem is, there is other damage to the house that the insurance will not pay for,” said Fulp.

She said they discovered problems she was unaware of, like wood rot and evidence of prior termites. She said that work needed to be completed before they could fix the damage caused by the accident. She said the price tag for that work was $65,000.

The long-time teacher was stunned.

“I’m trying to figure out where I am going to get it from. I’m a single teacher. I don’t have $65,000,” said Fulp.

News 3 reached out to her insurance agency about the situation.

They issued the following statement: "USAA is known for providing outstanding claims service, and we are committed to paying what we owe on claims while ensuring that only covered damages are paid. We are continuing to assist our member with the at-fault insurance carrier."

Fulp said after News 3 reached out, she got information about the remainder of the money she had available for a hotel stay and more answers about how to move forward.

Her family said they also don’t understand why the driver didn’t get cited.

“They did not get a ticket for running into my house,” said Fulp.

The News 3 Investigative Team asked Hampton Police about the matter. They said the following: “There is no mandate or requirement for officers to issue traffic summonses. The issuance of traffic summonses is done at the officer's discretion based on the outcome of their investigation. Unfortunately, for this particular incident, the officer does not recall the circumstances that led to no one being charged.”

“I was in my bed. I had nothing to do with any of it, but I’m the one that’s being punished,” said Fulp.

Now, she’s trying to figure out options and possibly get a loan. Her family is trying to raise money, but she says it’s been a terrible experience.