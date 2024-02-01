Chesapeake man admits hunting down and robbing 2 postal carriers in Hampton and Norfolk over 2 days

The News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow cases involving mail theft and mail carriers being robbed in Hampton Roads.

This is a nationwide problem as criminals are looking to find arrow keys in an effort to steal mail.

Federal court documents outline how 21-year-old O’Sirus Ford admits that on May 8, 2023, he and others robbed a postal carrier delivering mail on foot in Norfolk on the 2600 block of Ballentine Blvd.

It states that the next day, he contacted some friends and headed towards Newport News.

It states that after driving around and trying to find a target, he pulled a gun on a postal carrier in Hampton, saying, “Give me your keys, or I’m gonna shoot you,” and then began counting down.

Da’Twan Watson of Chesapeake and Jayden Stukes of Suffolk also pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Hampton robbery.

It happened on May 9, 2023, on the 100 block of Galax.

All three wearing masks and armed with guns, according to the documents.

Investigations More USPS letter carriers are getting robbed while trying to deliver your mail Margaret Kavanagh

Federal court records outline how Ford admitted being part of a social media group who used the three keys symbol. The goal of the group is to get their hands on arrow keys, which are the master keys that access blue boxes and mail at apartment complexes.

Experts say arrow keys go for thousands of dollars on the dark web so they can use the keys to steal the mail then commit check fraud and identity theft.

Frank Albergo is the National President of the Postal Police Officers Association said mail theft is an epidemic fueled by check fraud and is at epic proportions. He said, “I've never seen anything like it.”

Albergo has been fighting to get Postal Police Officers more rights as some of their duties had been previously taken away.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported a large spike in crime against postal carriers and mail theft in the first half of 2023 and say the problems continue.

“There's a loose network of criminals and everybody has a different job so you have criminals that rob the letter carriers, you have the criminals that sort through the mail, because once you rob for the arrow key, you obviously steal mail and you steal a lot of mail, so someone needs to sort through it so that's another person,” said Albergo. He said then, you have the people who work to wash the checks.

The Office of the Inspector General issued a report in September that says while the postal service is working to prevent mail theft and is implementing initiatives to enhance safety regarding arrow keys, they lack accountability for the arrow keys, which they say are a target in carrier robberies.

Here is the full report from the Office of the Inspector General.

The Postal Service says they’re working to enhance security and upgrading electronic locks to replace arrow keys among other major upgrades.

Here is a response they gave about their efforts.

While security upgrades are being made, thieves are out there right now trying to think of ways to get their hands on your mail.

“It's amazing how many people are involved in these conspiracies to drain bank accounts,” said Albergo.

Investigations Chesapeake mailman admits to stealing mail on his route Margaret Kavanagh

Stukes’ attorney told News 3 his client takes responsibility for his actions and is looking forward to moving past this unfortunate situation.

Watson and Ford’s attorneys said no comment at this time.

Ford is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

They’re all expected to be sentenced this spring.