8 of 10 defendants have pleaded guilty for their roles in what federal prosecutors call a "parking lot scam"

Eight out of 10 defendants have pleaded guilty for their roles in what federal prosecutors call a "parking lot scam" that targeted Navy Federal customers.

Rodney Thornton, Jamaica Sumner, Troy Davis III, Laterrance Parker Jr., Jordan Pugh, Lois Staton, Joy Davis, Persia Brown, and Andrea Holley all pleaded guilty to various charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Steven Jones III and Persia Brown have not pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say from January 2023 until April of last year, over 500 victims were targeted near Navy Federal branches throughout the region.

The fraudsters would approach victims in parking lots, gas stations, shopping districts, and gyms.

They convinced them, through deceit and intimidation, to give them access to the victims' cell phones.

Prosecutors say the fraudsters would then make unauthorized loan applications, monetary transfers, withdrawals, and access the victim’s personal information.

Records state they went after military-age men.

WTKR has been shining a light on this problem for over a year and a half.

It was a problem throughout Hampton Roads, but it wasn't until WTKR uncovered details in this federal case that we gained information about the magnitude of the problem.

This isn't the only case. Others in cities across the region have been arrested.

WTKR has talked to victims in other cases, many who were left on the hook to pay back thousands of dollars in personal loans that they didn’t take out. This includes Travis Minson, the father of a victim.

"Definitely affected my trust in people and I’m definitely very more cautious of helping other people and stuff like that. No more giving people my phone. I will not be doing that," Minson said.

Our reporting on this problem also got the attention of attorney Gary Byler, who has filed lawsuits in an effort to get dozens of victims their money back. Victim Matt Tignor tells us he is grateful for someone is trying to help.

"Honestly, I feel grateful about it because he listened to us, and he's doing everything, because I looked into an attorney myself and I know I couldn't really afford one,” Tignor said.

"You see a bully picking on somebody who is smaller and you have the ability to do something about it. 100 times out of 100 you stop at that playground. Never do you walk by," Byler said.

Previously, Navy Federal issued statements saying they are deeply concerned about these schemes and actively cooperating with law enforcement. They say these cases illustrate how important it is to treat an authenticated banking app with the same level of caution as a wallet. They also said they have taken several steps to protect their members from fraud.

In this recent case, WTKR reached out to all of the attorneys representing the defendants. They either said no comment or didn't get back to us.

The defendants are all expected to be sentenced this spring. Two of the 10 have not made a plea agreement and could go to trial.