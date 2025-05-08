FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force works to prevent attacks in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) plays a crucial role in investigating and preventing terrorism in the Hampton Roads region, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Norfolk Field Office Michael Feinberg told WTKR News 3 in an exclusive interview.

There are about 250 JTTFs across the country, including one here in Hampton Roads. They just celebrated their 45th anniversary.

Feinberg, who oversees the JTTF in the area, spoke to WTKR News 3 about the importance of the task force in the region. He says it was created after 9/11.

"We have the largest concentration of military assets, not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world," Feinberg said, explaining that this makes Hampton Roads a potential target for terrorism organizations.

The JTTF is a multi-agency, locally based unit that works to prevent mass casualty events and acts of terrorism. Feinberg said the task force is "working behind the scenes, whether we are interviewing suspects, conducting surveillance, getting court orders, or doing liaison with potential targets."

While the public may not see their efforts, the JTTF is present at major events, such as the Air Show, large festivals, and marathons, working closely with local law enforcement to ensure safety.

Feinberg provided details on two recent local cases handled by the JTTF. In 2017, Lionel Williams, a Suffolk resident, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for providing money and support to ISIS and planning to possibly kill law enforcement.

The FBI found weapons during their investigation and provided WTKR with some of those pictures.

FBI

FBI

In another case, Kim Habit of Chesapeake was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possessing firearms as a prohibited person and possession of child pornography. The FBI discovered dangerous chemicals and other evidence in his home and also provided some of those pictures.

FBI

FBI

FBI

"In an ideal world, you should never hear about the work that the JTTF does because if we're doing our job properly, we are preventing events from ever happening in the first place and the public should be none the wiser," Feinberg said.