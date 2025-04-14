Granby High student robs other student on school bus at gunpoint: Court docs

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old Granby High School student was the victim of a robbery and death threats on a school bus leaving the school last month, according to a search warrant obtained by WTKR News 3.

On March 19, another 16-year-old Granby student boy started asking about the victim's headphones and allegedly pulled out a gun.

The victim handed them over because he was "fearful of being shot," the warrant says.

The suspect allegedly then wanted the victim to send him money via Cash App, threatened to kill him if he told anyone, and threatened death if he didn't bring more items the next day, according to court records.

Authorities searched the suspect's house and charged him with robbery, use of a firearm, and possessing a firearm on school property.

He was arrested around 11 p.m. that night and taken to the Norfolk Detention Center.

Former Norfolk detective and crime analyst Richard James said the incident is very concerning.

"Not only that there's other children on the bus, also their lives are placed in danger," he said. "This is something that's very serious."

The Norfolk School District issued the following statement:

Norfolk Public Schools can confirm that the reported incident occurred on a school bus during the ride home and not on the campus of Granby High School. Both the victim and the individual charged are students. The suspect was arrested at home by the Norfolk Police Department and is subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Norfolk Public Schools' Code of Student Conduct.



There was no evidence of a weapon on school grounds or on the bus itself, and at no time was there an active threat to the safety of students or staff. The incident occurred after school hours and was promptly addressed by law enforcement, who confirmed there was no ongoing risk to the school community. Given the isolated nature of the situation and the swift response, a school-wide notification was not issued; however, the parents of both students involved were notified directly. Norfolk Public Schools remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful environment for all students and staff, working in close partnership with law enforcement to respond appropriately to any safety concerns while prioritizing transparency and student well-being.



Weapons are strictly prohibited on all school property, including buses, and violations are handled with serious consequences under both school policy and the law. Norfolk Public Schools will continue to promote a safe, supportive learning environment and educate students on the importance of responsible behavior in and outside of school.



As always, the safety of our students and staff is our priority. Norfolk Public Schools

Parents and residents were also disturbed.

"Definitely concerns me because obviously weapons," said one parent who didn't want to be identified.

"It's just a shame you can't even be at peace with your kids going to school with stuff like that going on at any moment," added resident Andrew Koukoulis.

James believes more needs to be done to address youth gun violence.

"Just simply charging them with a crime is not enough," James said. "They need to understand why it's a crime, and why their actions are so dangerous to our community and our society."