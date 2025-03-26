Judge dismisses charge for former Wegman's employee who gave child AirTag at checkout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Charges have been dismissed against a former Wegman's employee who admitted to giving an AirTag to a 7-year-old girl as she and her mother were leaving the Virginia Beach store back in July of 2023.

The judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge of attempted unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device charge over the commonwealth's objection.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team first reported on the case after uncovering court records that showed the mother found the AirTag mixed in with stickers.

During his trial, the former employee, Connor Land, testified that he gave the child the AirTag because he was interested in the mother romantically, and said he understood his behavior was inappropriate.

The judge called it one of the "strangest cases" he had seen in 40 years and ruled that Land's actions were a result of his autism.

Instead of jail time, the judge gave Land a deferred finding, which placed him on probation for a year as he and his lawyer, Kristin Paulding conducted five court check-ins.

Paulding said he explained has been progressing and thriving.

The defense attorney said she was "thrilled" that the statute, designed to help people with autism, was available in this case — it allowed for the deferred finding.

"He was very glad that his case was used in order to kind of shed awareness about autism, and he continues to be apologetic for everything that happened last year," Paulding said.

She said he never wanted anyone to get hurt and that he is currently doing well.

However, both the mother of the child and another woman who had previously obtained a protective order against Land told News 3 they were horrified by the judge's decision to not give him any jail time.

They both said they felt like the justice system failed them.