Law enforcement seizes thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a recent case, law enforcement in Virginia Beach prevented thousands of dangerous drugs from flooding the streets.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team continues to report on how deadly drugs are impacting the community.

The drugs looked like Oxycodone but were later revealed to be fentanyl.

Josh Void of Maryland pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to over 5 and a half years in prison.

Last spring, court records reveal that Void sold in total approximately 3,000 pills to an undercover informant that were blue and stamped with M30 to make them look like Oxycodone on two different occasions. However, the pills were actually fentanyl.

The sales took place at the Lynnhaven Mall and a hotel at the Oceanfront.

"When you look at the dosage to incapacitate a person, we're talking the head of a pin, one small tiny grain of fentanyl that you can't even see. You could inhale it inadvertently and it affects you. It's very dangerous stuff," said retired police lieutenant Jeff Lurie.

Void was arrested after an undercover sting operation in which he was supposed to sell 5,000 fentanyl pills for $13,000.

The DEA reports that more than 107,000 people lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2023, with nearly 70 percent of those deaths attributed to opioids such as fentanyl.

The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team will continue to report on this case and the ongoing impact of deadly drugs in the community.