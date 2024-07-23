Major shake-up at Hampton VA after years of complaints from patients and doctors

HAMPTON, Va. — A major shake-up at the Hampton VA after News 3 and lawmakers investigate complaints.
Complaints have been coming for years from patients and providers ranging from staffing shortages, denials of care, patient safety, unsanitary exam rooms and whistleblower retaliation, according to Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Office.
Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center Director Dr. Taquisa Simmons has been reassigned, according to Kiggans.
Kiggans Office issued a statement that said in part it’s a step in the right direction but long overdue.
The Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations for the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs also received many complaints and began looking into some of the problems.
Kiggans Office said along with the Simmons being reassigned – the Chief of Staff will be replaced and the Chief of Surgery.
She say the Hampton VA will be addressing shortages, moral issues, and will be held accountable for substandard care.
The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team has been looking into these issues for years.
In 2022, an Inspector General report found that multiple failures delayed a patient from being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Last year, another report found communication and logistical failures delayed a veteran from getting care for lung cancer.
Recently, we exposed how veterans were getting their chiropractic care suddenly denied or canceled.
Dr. Michelle Rose is the President Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association. She complainted to lawmakers and News 3 about the problems her patients were facing.
“Veterans definitely deserve better than this. They gave their lives. They gave their bodies. They gave their health for their country and they’re just asking for some healthcare that works for them and it’s being taken away,” said Dr. Rose.
Simmons has been reassigned to the VHA Office of Social Work Services.
Statement from VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes:
At VA, our mission is to ensure Veterans get the world-class health care they deserve from caring, qualified professionals – and we will never settle for anything less. We have been closely monitoring and taking steps to address concerns at the Hampton VA Medical Center, including making multiple site visits to review and evaluate surgical services and instituting clinical care and peer reviews of the surgical care we offer. We continue to work closely and urgently to make sure we are delivering the world-class surgical care that local Veterans deserve, and we will not rest until any issues are addressed.
To align with the VA's commitment to high-reliability principles and to expedite the review of Hampton VA Health Care Systems' clinical and administrative practices, VISN 6 Network Director Paul S. Crews has temporarily reassigned Medical Center Director Dr. Taquisa K. Simmons to the VHA Office of Social Work Services, effective Monday, July 22, 2024.
In order to ensure continuity and stability in leadership, Mr. Michael Harper will be serving as the Acting Medical Center Director until August 5, 2024. Following this interim period, Mr. Walt C. Dannenberg, current Medical Center Director of the Long Beach VA Medical Center, will assume the role of Acting Medical Center Director. Additionally, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, the Chief of Staff, Dr. Shawn Alexander, transitioned to the role of clinical provider. Dr. Maninder Singh is currently serving as the Acting Chief of Staff as the facility undertakes the recruitment process for the permanent position.
These measures are part of VA’s commitment to safeguarding the highest standards of safety, transparency, and excellence in the healthcare services that we provide to Veterans.